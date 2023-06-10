David’s Evening Forecast - Spotty evening storms clearing overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few spotty storms popped up across the area this evening, with a couple of isolated downpours. Partly cloudy skies continued for the metro with temperatures warming into the low 80s. Additional thunderstorms are expected to develop this evening. Storms will be hit and miss, so not everyone will see rain. That said, expect to have storms in the area for the bulk of the evening hours. The best chance for storms in the metro likely comes in the 6 to 10pm timeframe. Storms will have brief heavy rain, some gusty winds, and plenty of lightning. The strongest storms may have some small hail, but most areas will see just general thunderstorms.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Storms will begin to decrease and slide south by Midnight, though scattered showers may linger through early Sunday. The metro should generally by dry by sunrise, but showers may linger through 8am or so for far southern Nebraska and southern Iowa. Expect a cloudy start to the day, with clouds lingering along and south of I-80 through early afternoon. We should see some clearing for the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies by late in the day. A steady north wind at 10 to 20mph combined with the morning clouds will keep temperatures on the cooler side for this time of year, highs top out in the middle 70s for much of the area.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Clear skies and lighter winds will take over for Sunday night into Monday morning. The cooler, drier air will lead to a potentially chilly morning, as temperatures could dip into the upper 40s for areas north of I-80. After the cool start, it should be a beautiful afternoon with plenty of sunshine, light winds, lower humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. Temperatures then warm through the rest of the week, with highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday, upper 80s on Wednesday, and near 90 on Thursday. Thursday will also bring us our next rain chance, with some storms possible Thursday evening into Friday.

Temperature trend next week (WOWT)

