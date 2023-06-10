We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Creighton hosts fifth annual Abilities Basketball Camp

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mens and womens teams at Creighton teamed up this year to host the fifth annual Abilities Basketball Camp. Creighton Physical Therapy students also helped host the 60 children with special needs. They were between five and 18 years old.

The special event took place where the Jays practice inside the Championship Center and the Ruth Scott Center. Many of the participants have been here before, they’ve made it a point to come back year after year because of the unique fun experience that brings joy to everyone inside the gym.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 87th & F Street
Omaha Police make arrest after shooting death at storage facility
Omaha Police responded to reports of shooting near Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the...
Omaha Police: No public threat after shooting on Keystone Trail
A traffic signal lays in the street after it was pulled down during a crash Thursday morning,...
Crash closes northwest Omaha intersection for the day
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Deadline approaching for Nebraska homestead exemption applications

Latest News

Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts after hitting a 3-point basket against Holy Cross...
Ryan Kalkbrenner and Trey Alexander on the decision to return
Creighton's Tommy Ward
Tommy Ward runs at NCAA Track prelims, going where no Bluejay has gone before
Creighton guard Trey Alexander (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Trey Alexander returns to Creighton after NBA Combine
UConn's Adama Sanogo (21) guards against Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the first...
Ryan Kalkbrenner returning to Creighton