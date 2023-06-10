Creighton hosts fifth annual Abilities Basketball Camp

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The mens and womens teams at Creighton teamed up this year to host the fifth annual Abilities Basketball Camp. Creighton Physical Therapy students also helped host the 60 children with special needs. They were between five and 18 years old.

The special event took place where the Jays practice inside the Championship Center and the Ruth Scott Center. Many of the participants have been here before, they’ve made it a point to come back year after year because of the unique fun experience that brings joy to everyone inside the gym.

