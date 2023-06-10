Bike with Mike fundraiser honors Omaha man, raises awareness for mental health

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Saturday morning, a fundraiser honored the life of an Omaha man while raising awareness for mental health resources.

It was the perfect morning for a bike ride and that’s exactly what hundreds of community members did along the Wabash Trace in Council Bluffs.

“It means everything, it’s been, every year it continues to grow,” said Tom Kutilek, brother of Mike Kutilek.

But it’s not just any bike ride.

“Bike with Mike is a fundraiser for mental health, awareness and education about mental health and a chance for us to honor Mike’s memory,” said Mike’s father Steve.

Mike took his own life in 2020 after dealing with anxiety, depression and schizophrenia.

“Once you experience it first hand, and we hadn’t before it’s a very big eye opener,” Tom said.

The Kutileks struggled to get the resources Mike needed during his crisis. And following his death, they promised to help others be more aware of the things that could help save someone else’s life.

“We learned a lot through the whole process and we continue to learn a lot about how much need there is for services like community alliance providing, especially preventative education on mental awareness.”

Funding from the Bike with Mike ride benefits the Community Alliance outpatient mental health services. And the event offers information on other local services, too.

“There’s been a lot of need for mental health,” Steve said. “It’s very near and dear to our hearts and getting a lot of momentum.”

It also gives Mike’s family a chance to celebrate his life.

“It makes us feel super close to him, seeing all his best friends here, all his family here and we know that he’s having a riot with us, his spirit is,” Tom said.

While still letting others know one very important message.

“It’s okay to not be okay and its also okay to talk about mental illness and to destigmatize it,” Steve said.

In the three years that the Bike with Mike ride to Mineola has been held, the Kutileks have raised more than $600,000 for the community alliance.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.