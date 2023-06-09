We are Local
Two arrested after fleeing Omaha Police

OPD was called to Walmart for a shoplifting case
Omaha Police said officers responded to a shoplifting call Friday, June 9, 2023, and were led...
Omaha Police said officers responded to a shoplifting call Friday, June 9, 2023, and were led on a chase by two suspects after one of them pointed a gun at an officer.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police detained two people Friday after officers responding to a shoplifting call said they were led on chase that ended when the suspects crashed into a truck.

OPD Officer Ramos told 6 News that a man and woman had been arrested.

The pursuit began at the Walmart located at 72nd and Pine streets, where police said the man had pointed a gun at an officer then got into the car the woman was driving and they drove off.

The chase continued south on 72nd Street to Interstate 80, then west to I Street, then to I-680 north before heading east on West Center Road and eventually through a Canfield’s parking lot. The drivers then went south on 84th Street back to I-80, then back heading west to Harrison Street before stopping near 110th Street.

The chase ended several minutes later near 110th and Harrison streets after the vehicle crashed into a truck that had tried to get out of their way. There were two women in the truck, but they were not injured, Officer Ramos said.

The man detained is facing charges of an attempted assault on a police officer. The woman with him is facing charges of wreckless driving, Ramos said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

