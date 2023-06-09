Study: Nebraska, Iowa anti-gay laws deemed risky for state economies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - From a Pride flag set on fire in Douglas County to an anonymous letter addressed to “Mr. and Mrs. Queer” in Papillion, it’s been a rocky start to Pride Month in the Omaha area.

Before the flag burning, the same homeowner captured someone stealing another flag in April. The Douglas County Sheriff believes the same person returned on June 2, putting lives and property in danger.

The author of the letter claimed the couple does not stand for American principles or values, that they are “full-fledged liberals” and that they don’t belong in the neighborhood.

The victims of each incident declined to go public out of concern for their safety.

“There are so many specific things that LGBTQ people that live in Nebraska or Iowa or any of these states still have to face and that creates risk,” said Todd Sears, founder of Out Leadership.

Out Leadership is a global network advocating for LGBTQ+ equality with a focus on business.

Their latest business climate index came just after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law banning education about gender identity and sexual orientation.

“The idea is that we can give a very quantifiable, objective, data-driven result to each of the states. Compare them, rank them… and talk about the economic impact or opportunity that discrimination creates at every state level,” said Sears.

They rank states from no risk to high risk. Nebraska and Iowa are considered states of notable risk.

“Part of the reason for this is that we see legislation such as LB574, which we passed in the unicameral. that is obviously contributing to increasing the risk for LGBTQ folks to live full lives here,” said Sen. John Fredrickson of Omaha.

Fredrickson is Omaha’s first openly gay man elected to the state legislature. He says it’s hard knowing Gov. Jim Pillen signed LB574 into law. It bans gender-affirming care for minors.

“We passed into law something that isn’t meant to be good policy for Nebraskans. It’s meant to divide us,” Fredrickson said.

According to Sears, 26% of LGBTQ people have left states with anti-gay laws in the last two years and more could be added to that number.

“That’s a really bad thing for the state. that’s a talent loss, but that’s also something that businesses look at when they look at investing in a state,” Sears said.

Sen. Fredrickson told 6 News he’s had direct conversations with people who are already looking to relocate and find new jobs due to the legislation.

Before the passing of LB574, over 100 Nebraska businesses signed a letter asking legislators to reconsider.

It said: “States that sanction discrimination simply cannot compete. Non-discrimination protections are an investment in a stronger community and stronger economy.”

Out Leadership hopes its climate index will help turn that trend around. But until then, they want the LGBTQ community to know they belong.

“It takes the business community and all of us to understand the impact of them and to tell our legislators that we don’t want these laws,” said Sears.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for the person who burned the Pride flag. It’s being considered a hate crime.

If you have any information, call 402-444-6000.

