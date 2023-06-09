We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Squishmallows are coming to McDonald’s Happy Meals

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal...
More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.(Jazwares)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Happy Meals are about to get a little happier for a lot of kids across the country as McDonald’s teams up with Jazwares, the makers of Squishmallows.

The company said in a news release there will be a total of 24 Squishmallows to collect, including exclusive and seasonal plush designs.

More than half of the tiny plush will also come with an exclusive playlist created by Universal Music Group that with encapsulate the Squishmallows’ personalities.

“In partnering with McDonald’s we are able to bring fans a 360-degree Squishmallows experience that includes exclusive digital playlists, and special edition Squishmallows that will create one of the most elevated Happy Meal programs to date,” Gerhard Runken of Jazwares said.

According to a spokesperson for McDonald’s, this is the first time an exclusive playlist will be added to its Happy Meal toys.

Just scan the QR code on the Squishmallows packaging or Happy Meal box to access the playlist.

Each participating McDonald’s will have 10-12 of the Squishmallows.

It is unclear when the Squishmallows Happy Meal toys will be available.

After the Little Mermaid Happy Meal toys, it’s expected the fast-food restaurant will feature Disney Pixar’s Elementals Happy Meal toys.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 87th & F Street
Omaha Police make arrest after shooting death at storage facility
Omaha Police responded to reports of shooting near Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the...
Omaha Police: No public threat after shooting on Keystone Trail
A traffic signal lays in the street after it was pulled down during a crash Thursday morning,...
Crash closes northwest Omaha intersection for the day
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Deadline approaching for Nebraska homestead exemption applications

Latest News

Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
A 22-year-old Lincoln man is recovering from a violent attack that happened near 33rd and...
Lincoln man wakes up in hospital after brutal attack
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden, in North Carolina, pushes clean energy agenda and promotes order aiding military spouses
Omaha man found guilty in child sex trafficking case, faces 15 years to life in prison
FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament