Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Scattered storms possible Friday and Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

9AM Update to Friday’s Forecast:

A complex of storms in South Dakota from the overnight has held on long enough to make it into our area this morning. This will bring rain and storm chances to the area much earlier today. Scattered showers and storms are possible any time after 10am now for many of us with on and off potential right through the day into the overnight. The strongest storms and heaviest rain will still be on the Nebraska side with now more opportunity for rain as well.

Rain Chances Today (WOWT)

Today will likely be the warmest day we have until the middle of next week as we climb into the mid and upper 80s in most locations. That warmth and a little humidity will what we need to see some storms fire up in parts of the area after 4pm today too.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

The most likely area to see those storms will be the Nebraska side of the river but a few showers and storms will try to drift east near and across the river as well. A few storms may be a bit stronger as well with some downpours, small hail and an isolated wind gust all possible. Those would be likely on the Nebraska side where the thunderstorm energy is the greatest this evening.

Storm Energy (WOWT)

Rain Chances (WOWT)

A few showers and storms may try to linger for a while overnight but they should dwindle heading towards Saturday morning.

Some spotty showers may be on the map for a while Saturday morning but there will likely be quite a few dry hours into the middle of the day. After 2pm into the late afternoon and evening new showers and storms will fire up and hopefully become a bit more widespread! I still think the heaviest rain will be on the Nebraska side with Saturday’s round of rain too.

Saturday Rain Chances (WOWT)

Saturday will also be the muggiest day we have for quite a while as well.

Saturday Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Rainfall thru Saturday (WOWT)

By the end of the day Saturday some widespread 1-3″ rain totals are possible for many areas, especially on the Nebraska side of the river. Behind this round of rain we’ll see cooler, less humid air settle in for Sunday!

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.