Police investigate shooting in north Omaha

Omaha Police investigate a shooting near 18th and Spencer streets on Thursday evening, June 8,...
Omaha Police investigate a shooting near 18th and Spencer streets on Thursday evening, June 8, 2023.(Bella Caracta / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police blocked off streets in a north Omaha neighborhood Thursday evening to investigate a shooting scene.

OPD had the area near 18th and Spencer streets, north of Locust Street, blocked off. A silver vehicle with deployed airbags was visible at the scene.

Several officers were at the scene, which was very active just after 6:30 p.m. The OPD helicopter was also seen overhead a few minutes later.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

