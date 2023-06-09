Police investigate shooting in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police blocked off streets in a north Omaha neighborhood Thursday evening to investigate a shooting scene.

OPD had the area near 18th and Spencer streets, north of Locust Street, blocked off. A silver vehicle with deployed airbags was visible at the scene.

Several officers were at the scene, which was very active just after 6:30 p.m. The OPD helicopter was also seen overhead a few minutes later.

