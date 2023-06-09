Police investigate shooting in north Omaha
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police blocked off streets in a north Omaha neighborhood Thursday evening to investigate a shooting scene.
OPD had the area near 18th and Spencer streets, north of Locust Street, blocked off. A silver vehicle with deployed airbags was visible at the scene.
Several officers were at the scene, which was very active just after 6:30 p.m. The OPD helicopter was also seen overhead a few minutes later.
