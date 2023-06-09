Omaha teenager charged with felony after allegedly taking bullet casings from shooting scene

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old Omaha man is charged with a felony after allegedly tampering with evidence involving a shooting.

Jaelen Ward was in court Friday morning for the case. He’s formally charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and his bond was set at $250,000.

According to court documents, there was a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. Wednesday near 33rd and Forest Lawn.

No one was hit in the shooting, but someone in the area reported that they saw a man picking up bullet casings from the street. The witness recorded video of the man picking up the casings.

Gang detectives viewed the video and police located Ward, who allegedly disclosed to the officers that he was on probation. The homeowner let police in and they allegedly found casings in the bathroom.

Court records indicate that Ward is on probation for possessing an unregistered gun when he was a juvenile.

