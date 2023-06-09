We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha teenager charged with felony after allegedly taking bullet casings from shooting scene

(Pixabay via MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An 18-year-old Omaha man is charged with a felony after allegedly tampering with evidence involving a shooting.

Jaelen Ward was in court Friday morning for the case. He’s formally charged with felony tampering with physical evidence and his bond was set at $250,000.

According to court documents, there was a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. Wednesday near 33rd and Forest Lawn.

No one was hit in the shooting, but someone in the area reported that they saw a man picking up bullet casings from the street. The witness recorded video of the man picking up the casings.

Gang detectives viewed the video and police located Ward, who allegedly disclosed to the officers that he was on probation. The homeowner let police in and they allegedly found casings in the bathroom.

Court records indicate that Ward is on probation for possessing an unregistered gun when he was a juvenile.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 87th & F Street
Omaha Police make arrest after shooting death at storage facility
Omaha Police responded to reports of shooting near Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the...
Omaha Police: No public threat after shooting on Keystone Trail
A traffic signal lays in the street after it was pulled down during a crash Thursday morning,...
Crash closes northwest Omaha intersection for the day
A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own...
La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
Deadline approaching for Nebraska homestead exemption applications

Latest News

Omaha Farmers Market temporarily relocating on June 11
Bond set at $2M for Omaha woman arrested in double shooting
Nebraska to receive more than $65M in opioid settlement
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trapped person at Green Quest Recycling near...
First responders rescue man caught in cardboard compacter at Lincoln recycling facility