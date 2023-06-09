Omaha Summer Arts Festival kicks off for another season at Aksarben Village

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A treasured tradition in Omaha is back. The Omaha Summer Arts Festival kicked off at Aksarben Village Friday.

Tiffany Pearson of Omaha is no newcomer.

“I just always loved coming out and seeing all the wonderful art. I just always had a dream of being able to be a part of it,” she said.

That dream never changed, not even after Pearson suffered a spinal cord injury in a crash six years ago, which left her with limited mobility.

“I’ve definitely had to learn how to adapt,” she said.

Now she has her own booth at the festival.

“Like a dream come true,” she said.

Pearson is with Art-Able, a showcase for work by artists who are physically and/or intellectually challenged. Art-Able is one of many new partners with the Omaha Summer Arts Festival this year aimed at promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“This is definitely something that a lot of organizations have been looking at the past couple of years and we’re no different,” said Maggie Wilson, the festival’s marketing coordinator. “We want to make sure that we’re including all artists in Omaha of all abilities, races, all talents.”

Artist Sedra D. with D’Colores combines workshops, performances, and a mobile art gallery all inside an old school bus.

“I feel honored because I feel I can bring different people to check out this,” he said.

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival runs through Sunday, June 11th.

