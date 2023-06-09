Omaha moving company homicide suspect faces judge, denied bond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in connection with a homicide outside an Omaha moving company Thursday morning made his first court appearance Friday.
26-year-old Octavian Sanderson was detained and later booked into jail after police found him as a person of interest in 24-year-old Rodney Hart-Owens’s murder. Hart-Owens, an employee of All My Sons Moving and Storage, was found shot to death outside the business where he worked at 86th and F Streets around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Surveillance video shows Sanderson shooting the victim “multiple” times before fleeing the scene. Multiple parties fled from inside the building.
Sanderson faces seven charges, including first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, tampering with evidence, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Sanderson was denied bond by a judge. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 9 a.m.
