Omaha moving company homicide suspect faces judge, denied bond

Omaha Police have arrested a man and identified the victim in Thursday morning's homicide.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man arrested in connection with a homicide outside an Omaha moving company Thursday morning made his first court appearance Friday.

26-year-old Octavian Sanderson was detained and later booked into jail after police found him as a person of interest in 24-year-old Rodney Hart-Owens’s murder. Hart-Owens, an employee of All My Sons Moving and Storage, was found shot to death outside the business where he worked at 86th and F Streets around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Surveillance video shows Sanderson shooting the victim “multiple” times before fleeing the scene. Multiple parties fled from inside the building.

Octavian Sanderson
Octavian Sanderson(Omaha Police Dept.)

Sanderson faces seven charges, including first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, terroristic threats, tampering with evidence, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Sanderson was denied bond by a judge. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 19 at 9 a.m.

