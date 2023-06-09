Omaha man found guilty in child sex trafficking case, faces 15 years to life in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Rolando E. Midder, 43, of Omaha, was found guilty Friday of sex trafficking a minor and producing child pornography. Midder is set to be sentenced on Sept. 1, 2023, and faces 15 years to life in prison. At trial, evidence allegedly showed that Midder started living with a minor female in February 2022 and advertised her as being available for commercial sex acts. Midder also allegedly communicated with people interested in the ads and coordinated days and locations for sex acts with the girl. This allegedly continued until Midder was arrested on June 27, 2022. Law enforcement found that the girl was extremely malnourished and had bruises, burns and scars. She allegedly told law enforcement that she was scared Midder would kill her if he learned she had gone to the police. When Midder was arrested, a search warrant was obtained for his phone and police allegedly found videos of Midder showing himself forcing the girl to have sex with him.

Dominique Thomas, 31, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 7 years and 6 months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana. Allegedly from July 2016 to April 2020, Thomas was involved in a conspiracy to sell drugs in Omaha and was allegedly involved in the distribution process. In January 2019, Thomas was stopped in Omaha, allegedly with 86 ecstasy pills. Then in August 2019, officers intercepted THC vials that allegedly came from a co-defendant in California and were being sent to Thomas. At some points, Thomas also allegedly lived in an Omaha residence that served as a drug-involved home that conspirators used in their operation.

Bumatet G. Duop, 25, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Brian C. Buescher to 1 year and 3 months for possessing a stolen firearm. In January 2022, Omaha Police searched Duop’s Omaha home with a warrant to look for guns and drugs. Duog was allegedly found inside during the search, along with a 9mm handgun that was allegedly stolen out of Lincoln in September 2020. Duop is also currently serving a 10-year prison sentence in the Clarinda Iowa Department of Corrections following a conviction for intimidation with a dangerous weapon in April 2022. Duop will start his federal sentence after the end of his release from state custody.

Christopher J. Fernandez, 33, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 6 years and 6 months for distribution of 5 grams or more of meth. In March 2020, a confidential source with the Omaha Police Department-Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives purchased 58 grams of meth, allegedly from Fernandez at his residence. After the purchase, which was recorded, Fernandez was arrested.

Jermaine L. Lewis, 24, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 3 years and 7 months for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. In May 2021, police found a rifle and a box of ammo concealed in a blanket under a porch of an abandoned building after a shots-fired call nearby. Officers allegedly saw Lewis’ car go to the abandoned residence and they saw him walk up to the house and look for the rifle. In July 2021, officers tested DNA from the rifle and it allegedly matched with a buccal swab taken from Lewis.

