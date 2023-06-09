Omaha Farmers Market temporarily relocating on June 11

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frequent patrons of the Omaha Farmers Market should take note of a temporary change this weekend.

On June 11, the Sunday Market in Aksarben Village will relocate across the street to the Baxter Arena in Lot 26.

The change is to accommodate the Omaha Summer Arts Festival, which is June 9-11.

Parking for the farmers market will still be available in Baxter Area lots surrounding Lot 26.

