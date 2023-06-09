We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Farmers Market temporarily relocating on June 11

(WOWT 6 NEWS)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frequent patrons of the Omaha Farmers Market should take note of a temporary change this weekend.

On June 11, the Sunday Market in Aksarben Village will relocate across the street to the Baxter Arena in Lot 26.

The change is to accommodate the Omaha Summer Arts Festival, which is June 9-11.

Parking for the farmers market will still be available in Baxter Area lots surrounding Lot 26.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 87th & F Street
Omaha Police make arrest after shooting death at storage facility
Omaha Police responded to reports of shooting near Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the...
Omaha Police: No public threat after shooting on Keystone Trail
A traffic signal lays in the street after it was pulled down during a crash Thursday morning,...
Crash closes northwest Omaha intersection for the day
A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own...
La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
Deadline approaching for Nebraska homestead exemption applications

Latest News

Omaha Police said officers responded to a shoplifting call Friday, June 9, 2023, and were led...
Two arrested after fleeing Omaha Police
Omaha teenager charged with felony after allegedly taking bullet casings from shooting scene
Bond set at $2M for Omaha woman arrested in double shooting
Nebraska to receive more than $65M in opioid settlement