Next South Omaha ‘task force’ meeting with city council open to public

A group of South Omaha citizens is working to make sure they have a voice on City Council.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time, members of the public will be able to listen in on a weekly meeting between South Omaha representatives and members of the Omaha City Council Monday.

Activist Ben Salazar, who helped organize the weekly Zoom conferences, said the first meeting this past Monday well.

It was closed to the public though. Salazar said that will not be the case next week.

“Active participation will be limited to the invited guests and the council members,” Salazar said. “We’re trying to keep some control on it, but it’ll be open to the viewing public.”

The invitation to the conference is available to all.

The weekly meetings have been set up because the man who officially represents District 4 on the city council, Vinny Palermo, remains in jail awaiting his trial.

Palermo and three other men have been indicted on federal charges, including fraud and corruption.

Palermo can be removed from office if he’s absent from council meetings for three consecutive calendar months. That would be in late July, and members of his district say that’s too long to go without having representation at the council.

Unlike this past Monday, South Omaha representatives will be addressing items that are on Tuesday’s agenda.

“To see if anything pops up to them that they want to discuss or if they have issues that—from their work or their surroundings in South Omaha—that they think the council should be aware of,” Salazar said.

At the top of his list was a proposed $35,000 contract between the city and Summit Media for a Lead Education Outreach Campaign for the Omaha Soil Remediation Program Project.

Salazar’s concern was that such an arrangement would target only English-speaking and rich members of the population.

“We all know that in South Omaha, we’re not talking about predominantly affluent adults,” he said. “We’re talking about low and moderate-income families and people.”

Steve Zivny, who is with the city’s Lead Hazard Control Program, said there are still a number of yards in South Omaha that need to be sampled and more that need to be cleaned up.

He said they have ongoing education campaigns working with Spanish-speaking media outlets like El Perico, Radio Lobo and the Mundo Latino Network.

After the issue was raised, the proposed resolution was removed from the agenda. No one has been able to explain why.

Salazar said that’s why this task force exists: So District 4 can ask questions and bring its concerns to the council.

