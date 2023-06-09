We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Rain likely Saturday, drier and cooler Sunday

Emily's 3 day forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers have cleared up for most on our Friday night... but rain will be back! Storms moving in from central Nebraska arrive to our W counties around 9PM and bring rain chances tot he Metro after midnight. On and off thundershowers are possible through early Saturday morning. Best chances between 3-5AM.

Rain timing
Rain timing(wowt)

You’ll have to plan around rain chances if you have anything going on outdoors. They’re looking more likely with spotty showers possible in the morning... better rain chances in the afternoon. Storms will fire up after 12PM, best chances through 8PM. A few afternoon storms could be strong with up to 1″ hail, strong gusts and heavy downpours.

Saturday forecast
Saturday forecast(wowt)
Severe outlook
Severe outlook(wowt)

Showers and cloudy skies linger into early Sunday AM but they clear up pretty early. Most are totally dry by 8AM with sunshine beginning to move in.

Sunday will be pleasant with a high of 75. We’ll stay cool through Monday and then gradually warm up through the week. Highs are near 90 by next Thursday and Friday.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

