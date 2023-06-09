Bond set at $2M for Omaha woman arrested in double shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of shooting and injuring two people late Wednesday has her bond set in the millions.

According to Omaha Police, Deborah McCants, 62, was arrested after allegedly shooting a 21-year-old and a 26-year-old near a north Omaha middle school.

Deborah McCants (Omaha Police Department)

McCants made her first appearance in court Friday morning and is officially charged with two counts each of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony and discharging a firearm near a building. Her bond was set at $2 million.

According to the affidavit, McCants allegedly shot the two men during a family disturbance. The affidavit claims she wounded the 21-year-old, then shot the 26-year-old when he confronted her about the shooting.

The first victim allegedly identified McCants as the gunman to police before he went into surgery.

