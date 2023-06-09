We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Biden to attend first 2024 rally in Pennsylvania next week, as campaign plots flurry of fundraising

FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure...
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure spending at the La Crosse Municipal Transit Authority in La Crosse, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden next week is set to attend his first political rally since launching his 2024 reelection bid in April, as he steps up his political activity before the end of the fundraising quarter.

Biden will attend the rally in Philadelphia on June 17, which will be hosted by area unions, campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said, a key constituency in a city and state that are crucial to his 2024 prospects. Biden’s campaign isn’t expected to host its own large-scale rallies until next year, following the timetable followed by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

The event comes as Biden is launching on a flurry of fundraising trips this month ahead of the June 30 second quarter fundraising deadline, with stops in Connecticut, Illinois and California. Biden, who has declined to reveal information on his fundraising haul since launching his candidacy, will report his totals next month to the Federal Election Commission.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Near 87th & F Street
Omaha Police make arrest after shooting death at storage facility
Omaha Police responded to reports of shooting near Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the...
Omaha Police: No public threat after shooting on Keystone Trail
A traffic signal lays in the street after it was pulled down during a crash Thursday morning,...
Crash closes northwest Omaha intersection for the day
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
Deadline approaching for Nebraska homestead exemption applications

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond
A group of South Omaha citizens is working to make sure they have a voice on City Council.
Next South Omaha ‘task force’ meeting with city council open to public
It's been a rough start to Pride Month in Nebraska -- and also across much of the country.
Study: Nebraska, Iowa anti-gay laws deemed risky for state economies