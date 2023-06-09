$500K bond set for 3 suspects in shootout involving 2 Omaha Police officers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three suspects arrested after an officer-involved shooting earlier this week were in court Friday as more details about the incident were revealed.

Bond for Matthew Berg, 37; Jahari Love, 26; and Brandi Walker, 28, was set at $500,000 each. Their preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 14.

Walker is facing charges of terroristic threats, tampering with evidence, attempted felony assault, and unlawful discharge of a firearm. Berg and Love are each facing charges of attempted assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

From left: Matthew Berg, Jahari Love, and Brandi Walker (Omaha Police Department)

According to court documents, Berg said Walker fired at him, while Walker claimed her gun was fake.

The documents state that Love allegedly fired at someone in the front yard of a house Tuesday and that officers fired on him. Love was struck in the wrist, but it’s still not clear who shot Love.

He allegedly admitted to bringing his shotgun to a planned disturbance and can be seen on video shooting toward the person in the front yard, the documents state.

Reports state that Berg was driving the vehicle parked at a business at 31st Street and Ames Avenue. His passenger was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

According to court documents, Berg allegedly admitted that a gun found in the car belonged to him. He said he had placed the gun under the front seat where his wife was sitting; a single casing was found in his car on the driver’s side, the documents state.

Berg also told police that he had fired “about” one time after Walker had shot in the direction of his vehicle, reports state.

The documents state that Walker allegedly told police about a disturbance earlier in the day with her cousin. She said she was in a car and saw her cousin and several others in another car; and that her cousin’s boyfriend had brought a gun, knowing that Walker had a gun.

Court documents include details about surveillance video that allegedly shows Walker in the driveway of a house at 31st and Ames before getting out of her car with other people.

Another car could be seen parked in the lot of a business across the street; and as one person gets out of that vehicle, Walker reaches into her car as the other person reaches into his car, the records state. Walker is seen raising her arm out with an apparent gun, the other person — armed with a long gun — squats down to take cover and fires at Walker. Walker then flees behind the house and officers approach and fire at the man later identified as Love, the documents state.

Police were called to a strip mall near 31st Street and Ames Avenue at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday after gunfire had been heard in the area. Three Omaha Police officers had been at a community meeting in a nearby local bank when they heard the shots and responded.

Police previously identified the two officers who fired their weapons in Tuesday’s incident: OPD Lt. Owen Gregg and Capt. Jay Leavitt were placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Omaha Police Lt. Owen Gregg, left, and Capt. Jay Leavitt (Omaha Police Department)

They said they saw Love fire a long gun across the street to the west, toward a home on 31st Street, while near a car on Ames Avenue. Gregg and Leavitt fired their service weapons at him before he was able to be arrested.

OPD says witness interviews determined several people exchanged gunfire before officers discharged their firearms.

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

