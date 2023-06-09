We are Local
28-year-old Lincoln man arrested for alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is now facing a first-degree sexual assault after court documents allege he admitted to being in a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Leroy McDonald was taken into custody earlier this week after investigators allege he had been involved with the minor girl for about three months.

Authorities said they learned through interviews that McDonald sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The documents said that on multiple occasions McDonald had picked the girl up from her mother’s home and took her to his house where he allegedly assaulted her.

Investigators also wrote that McDonald also dropped the victim off at school after these assaults on multiple occasions.

McDonald was taken into custody at a later date and lodged on one count of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

McDonald’s bond was set at 10 percent of $750,000 and he’s set to appear in court next month.

