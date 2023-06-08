We are Local
Woman arrested after two hurt in shooting near Omaha middle school

Omaha Police have arrested a woman in connection with a double shooting near an OPS middle school Wednesday night.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a woman after two people were hurt in a shooting late Wednesday near a north Omaha middle school.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, Omaha Police said officers responded at 10:49 p.m. to a home near King Science & Technology Middle School, located on Florence Boulevard, south of Ames Avenue.

A 21-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot wound at a home near the school, according to the release. Omaha Fire Department medics transported him to Nebraska Medical Center in “serious condition,” the release states.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old arrived at CHI Health-Creighton University hospital, telling personnel there that he had been shot in the same incident. He was transported to CHI-Bergan Mercy for further treatment, according to the release.

“Neither victims’ injuries are considered life-threatening,” the release states.

OPD officers said Deborah McCants, 62, was arrested to face charges in the shooting that injured both victims.

Deborah McCants
Deborah McCants(Omaha Police Department)

Police said she had been found later in home near 18th and Binney streets.

McCants was booked into Douglas County Corrections on charges of first-degree assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of an unregistered firearm.

