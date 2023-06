OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program is back.

Breakfast and lunch will be available free of charge to children ages 1 to 18. Locations can be found below.

The latest information regarding SFSP sites near you can be accessed by texting “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304304.

