South Omaha bar temporarily closed due to crash

Omaha Police are investigating after a crash Thursday morning left a downtown Omaha bar damaged.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash Thursday morning in south Omaha caused a lot of structural damage to a local business on 10th Street.

An SUV and truck collided at about 7 a.m. near 10th and Bancroft streets. The impact of the crash sent the truck slamming into the Spring Inn Bar, damaging the building’s bricks.

The owners of the bar went to the scene and told 6 News that the business will be closed for a few days. Police reported that a witness said the driver of the truck appeared to have suffered cuts and bruises.

Anchor Craig Nigrelli contributed to this report.

