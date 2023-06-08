Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - A few spotty storms possible again on this cooler Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few pockets of showers and storms are moving north to south through Nebraska and Iowa this morning. Most of these are forecast to fade as they drop south and the sun rises but a spotty shower is possible before 7am.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

A few more are possible again after 2pm today as well but the best odds for those will likely end up west of the metro on the Nebraska side of the river.

In between any spotty storms we’ll get a chance to warm into the mid 80s. That should be much cooler than the last few days. It will feel a bit muggy at times but overall it won’t be all that bad.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Storms will fade overnight and we should start Friday rather calm. We’ll warm a bit more into the upper 80s Friday afternoon and likely see a few more storms pop up on the Nebraska side after 4pm. The biggest question is just how far east will those meander into the evening. I’ve put small chances in for the area after 4pm. Nothing major or widespread but there could be some downpours and wind.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday likely brings the best chances of rain and storms to the area. Most will be in the morning and afternoon hours and there could be a few rounds develop. Again downpours will be the biggest issue with any of these but some isolated winds gusts would not surprise me. We’ll provide more details on Saturday’s rain potential as we get closer.

