We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - A few spotty storms possible again on this cooler Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few pockets of showers and storms are moving north to south through Nebraska and Iowa this morning. Most of these are forecast to fade as they drop south and the sun rises but a spotty shower is possible before 7am.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

A few more are possible again after 2pm today as well but the best odds for those will likely end up west of the metro on the Nebraska side of the river.

In between any spotty storms we’ll get a chance to warm into the mid 80s. That should be much cooler than the last few days. It will feel a bit muggy at times but overall it won’t be all that bad.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Storms will fade overnight and we should start Friday rather calm. We’ll warm a bit more into the upper 80s Friday afternoon and likely see a few more storms pop up on the Nebraska side after 4pm. The biggest question is just how far east will those meander into the evening. I’ve put small chances in for the area after 4pm. Nothing major or widespread but there could be some downpours and wind.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday likely brings the best chances of rain and storms to the area. Most will be in the morning and afternoon hours and there could be a few rounds develop. Again downpours will be the biggest issue with any of these but some isolated winds gusts would not surprise me. We’ll provide more details on Saturday’s rain potential as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own...
La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Authorities looking for hate crime suspect who set fire to rainbow flag at Omaha home
From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, and Johnny Palermo. The three were arrested April 21,...
Judge decides three suspects in Omaha public corruption trial will remain in custody
Police identify suspects, officers involved in north Omaha shooting
A hydrochloric acid leak kept Omaha fire crews busy Wednesday.
Hydrochloric acid spill forces Omaha businesses to shelter-in-place

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty storms this evening
Spotty storms this evening
Rain chances greatest today, Saturday with smaller chances heading into the weekend