We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Red Way Airlines takes off with first flight from Lincoln

A new era of travel in Lincoln took off this morning as the first Red Way Airlines flight bound for Orlando hit the skies.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new era of travel in Lincoln took off Thursday morning as the first Red Way Airlines flight bound for Orlando hit the skies.

The non-stop flight was filled with just under 150 passengers, which is the capacity of the flight. Many of the passengers were families headed to Orlando for a trip to Disneyland or some nearby beaches.

“It’s exciting to just see how this is going to work, different from a normal airline so I’m just excited to see how the airline works,” Tim Vanert, a traveler said.

Red Way Airlines is a partnership between the Lincoln Airport, GlobalX Air Tours, and Global Crossing Airlines that was announced back in March with goals of gaining tourism to other places, but also encouraging people to travel to Lincoln.

“When travelers come to Lincoln, they land here and then they hit our restaurants our shops our hotels so this has a ripple effect for Lincoln ‘s economy,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

Later Thursday, a flight will head out to Las Vegas, and next week the rest of the slated locations will have their first flight, including Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Nashville (BNA), Austin (AUS), Atlanta (ATL), and Minneapolis (MSP) all from the Lincoln Airport.

Visit www.goflyred.com or www.lincolnairport.com to book a flight.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own...
La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Authorities looking for hate crime suspect who set fire to rainbow flag at Omaha home
From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, and Johnny Palermo. The three were arrested April 21,...
Judge decides three suspects in Omaha public corruption trial will remain in custody
Police identify suspects, officers involved in north Omaha shooting
A hydrochloric acid leak kept Omaha fire crews busy Wednesday.
Hydrochloric acid spill forces Omaha businesses to shelter-in-place

Latest News

Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln...
Nickelback coming to Lincoln this fall
Near 87th & F Street
Police investigating shooting death in south Omaha
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast