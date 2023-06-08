We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Property owner must pay to dispose of tires man illegally dumped on their land, police say

Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio. (Source: WOIO)
By Rachel Vadaj and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Surveillance cameras captured a man dumping dozens of tires on a private property in Ohio, and the property owner is left having to pay to dispose of them.

According to Akron police, the incident happened the evening of May 23.

Police have identified the person responsible as 47-year-old Gabriel Brown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and police are still looking for him.

Brown is charged with illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires, according to police.

Depending on the size of the tires, the property owner will now have to pay between $550 to $880 to properly dispose of them, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police at 330-375-2181, the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP, or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own...
La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
Near 87th & F Street
Omaha Police investigate shooting death at storage facility
From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, and Johnny Palermo. The three were arrested April 21,...
Judge decides three suspects in Omaha public corruption trial will remain in custody
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Authorities looking for hate crime suspect who set fire to rainbow flag at Omaha home
A hydrochloric acid leak kept Omaha fire crews busy Wednesday.
Hydrochloric acid spill forces Omaha businesses to shelter-in-place

Latest News

OPS summer school program helping students learn at the “next level”
FILE - President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen...
Biden condemns wave of state legislation to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, says ‘these are our kids’
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump braces for possible federal charges after being warned he’s a target of documents probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference to sign several bills related to...
DeSantis recruiters eyed Catholic church for migrant flights that bishop calls ‘reprehensible’