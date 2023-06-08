Pottawattamie County Courthouse to close parking lot for construction

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A heads-up for those needing to stop by the Pottawattamie County Courthouse in Council Bluffs.

A temporary parking lot will be in place at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse from June 14, 2023, through September. (Pottawattamie County)

The county tells 6 News the parking lot on the east side of the courthouse will be temporarily closed for most of the summer. The closure starts June 14 and is expected to last until September.

The lot will be demolished and reconstructed during that time, as part of a project adding 22,000 square feet to the courthouse.

Temporary parking will be available at a lot at 5th Avenue and Pearl Street.

