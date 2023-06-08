Police give update as search for gunman continues near Keystone Trail in northwest Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are still looking for the gunman involved in a shooting around on Thursday near the Keystone Trail.

There was a large police presence in northwest Omaha after a woman was shot while walking on the trail near the baseball park at Esther Pilster Park.

First responders treated her wounds, which were not considered life-threatening, at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital, according to Omaha Police Lt. Jennifer Russell, who gave an update around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The incident was reported just before noon near 88th Avenue and Boyd Street, located between Fort and Maple streets.

Police were dispatched to areas around the park to secure the area and look for the gunman, who had fled the scene. Russell said OPD had received a description of a person fleeing but that officers weren’t sure whether that person was a suspect or was fleeing to safety.

Russell said during her update from the scene that a vehicle had also been stopped in the area and that a person had been detained for questioning, but couldn’t yet verify whether that person was a witness or a suspect.

Omaha Police responded to a shooting near the Keystone Trail in the northwest part of the city on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (Roger Hamer / WOWT)

Police vehicles were seen on the park green and speeding around the area with sirens on. 6 News also saw officers nearby with guns drawn shortly after the shooting was reported.

An OPD helicopter and a La Vista Police K-9 were also assisting with the search.

Omaha Police had blocked off much of 90th Street near Tomahawk Boulevard nearby at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday. A large police presence was also seen in a nearby wooded area north of the park. The rough terrain was making the search in that area a bit difficult, Russell said.

Omaha Police blocked off much of 90th Street on Thursday afternoon, June 8, 2023, after reports of a shooting nearby. (Roger Hamer / WOWT)

Anyone with information on this shooting was encouraged to call 911 or contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.