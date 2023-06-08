Papio-Missouri NRD issues water conservation advisory

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re watering plants or your lawn, you might want to start limiting the amount of water you use.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District is encouraging people across the state to conserve water because of ongoing drought conditions.

And with summer almost here, sprinklers and water hoses are working overtime.

“We do it twice a week,” Omaha resident Gaylen Baker said. “Thursdays and Saturdays I believe.”

However, Papio NRD is asking everyone to cut back on how much water they’re using.

“As of May, we had the driest May on record and so far this Summer is starting to be the worst,” said Amanda Grint with the NRD.

Omaha is now 13.39″ below average on rainfall for 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Amanda Grint told 6 News they don’t expect drought conditions to improve anytime soon, so this advisory is expected to last all summer.

“We’ve seen declining water in our whole district, but also in our lower Platte area,” Grint said. “So, that means we’re seeing low water levels in our water wells.”

For now, it’s just a request that people should conserve -- but Grint said if people don’t do their part, Omaha could face mandatory restrictions.

“Each individual can really make a difference,” Grint said.

Baker told us he wasn’t aware of the advisory but plans to help out.

“We’ll pay attention to it and do our part for sure,” Baker said.

He hopes others do the same

Papio NRD said many people can help conserve water by limiting when and how much they are watering their lawns. For those planning to mow their yard, you are advised not to cut the grass too short so it doesn’t dry up from the heat.

