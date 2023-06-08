We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Papio-Missouri NRD issues water conservation advisory

The Papio-Missouri NRD is asking residents to conserve water as the drought continues.
By Johan Marin
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Whether you’re watering plants or your lawn, you might want to start limiting the amount of water you use.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District is encouraging people across the state to conserve water because of ongoing drought conditions.

And with summer almost here, sprinklers and water hoses are working overtime.

“We do it twice a week,” Omaha resident Gaylen Baker said. “Thursdays and Saturdays I believe.”

However, Papio NRD is asking everyone to cut back on how much water they’re using.

“As of May, we had the driest May on record and so far this Summer is starting to be the worst,” said Amanda Grint with the NRD.

Omaha is now 13.39″ below average on rainfall for 2023, according to the National Weather Service.

Amanda Grint told 6 News they don’t expect drought conditions to improve anytime soon, so this advisory is expected to last all summer.

“We’ve seen declining water in our whole district, but also in our lower Platte area,” Grint said. “So, that means we’re seeing low water levels in our water wells.”

For now, it’s just a request that people should conserve -- but Grint said if people don’t do their part, Omaha could face mandatory restrictions.

“Each individual can really make a difference,” Grint said.

Baker told us he wasn’t aware of the advisory but plans to help out.

“We’ll pay attention to it and do our part for sure,” Baker said.

He hopes others do the same

Papio NRD said many people can help conserve water by limiting when and how much they are watering their lawns. For those planning to mow their yard, you are advised not to cut the grass too short so it doesn’t dry up from the heat.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own...
La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
Near 87th & F Street
Omaha Police make arrest after shooting death at storage facility
From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, and Johnny Palermo. The three were arrested April 21,...
Judge decides three suspects in Omaha public corruption trial will remain in custody
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Authorities looking for hate crime suspect who set fire to rainbow flag at Omaha home
A hydrochloric acid leak kept Omaha fire crews busy Wednesday.
Hydrochloric acid spill forces Omaha businesses to shelter-in-place

Latest News

Near 87th & F Street
Omaha Police make arrest after shooting death at storage facility
Nearly 150 passengers embarked on the new Red Way Airlines flight.
Red Way Airlines takes off with first flight from Lincoln
The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism said Thayne Miller caught a...
Fisherman reels in 64-pound catch, setting state record for first time since 1979
Woman arrested after two hurt in shooting near Omaha middle school