OPS summer school program helping students learn at the “next level”

Next-level learning is underway for OPS summer school students.
By John Chapman
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Omaha Public Schools students don’t get to sleep in and play video games all summer long.

OPS officials say there are thousands of students who are taking advantage of the district’s “Next Level Learning” summer program across 47 sites.

There are 241 students registered for the program at Jackson Elementary School. 6 News set foot in a dual-language first-grade classroom. Amanda Sisavahn is the summer learning principal. She wants the students to get excited about learning.

“We designed the program through the lenses of the student, so then what they wanted to learn when they come to the school, they’re going to be motivated to learn about,” Sisavahn said. “We designed it from the beginning to make it exciting for the kids.”

Jeziel Bruno-Martinez is moving into the third grade next year. He’s excited about learning how to swim -- and being in school.

“My favorite thing about it is they give us some swimming lessons,” he said. “They have a lot of activities for us, like some activities for work.”

Next-level learning is in its third year at OPS. Officials say it’s a reimagining of what summer school can be.

“I think the COVID-19 pandemic taught us a lot about enriching learning experiences for all students -- the importance for extended learning opportunities aligned to grade-level standards, pushing our students to the next-level opportunities to accelerate up to the standards of next year,” said Susanne Cramer, interim chief school improvement officer at OPS.

There is time for fun in the summer learning program -- staff from the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium are teaching about the movement of animals -- but summer school is summer school, and students still work on the basics.

“We do have a core curriculum that’s set by the district,” Sisavahn said. “We are using that. We are infusing sports and language into the core curriculum that they’re learning. The reading, we’ll say it in Spanish and we’ll say it in English, we’ll do the comprehension in both.”

This summer, 15,000 students are enrolled in the program district-wide -- 3,000 more students than last year.

