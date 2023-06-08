We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police investigating shooting death

Near 87th & F Street
Near 87th & F Street(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting death near 87th and F Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m.

The victim was found down in a parking lot just east of the intersection, in front of a building that is home to several businesses.

Police spokesman Chris Gordon told 6 News that the shooting began inside All My Sons Moving & Storage and then continued outside into the parking lot.

The victim was an employee of the business. Officers were able to locate a person of interest in another part of the city. That person was being questioned.

Police blocked F Street between 84th and 87th Street while they investigated

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own...
La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Authorities looking for hate crime suspect who set fire to rainbow flag at Omaha home
From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, and Johnny Palermo. The three were arrested April 21,...
Judge decides three suspects in Omaha public corruption trial will remain in custody
Police identify suspects, officers involved in north Omaha shooting
A hydrochloric acid leak kept Omaha fire crews busy Wednesday.
Hydrochloric acid spill forces Omaha businesses to shelter-in-place

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Rusty's Morning Forecast
The City of Omaha is seeking input on a long-term vision for the NW Radial Highway corridor.
Omaha seeks long-term vision, short-term solutions for NW Radial Highway