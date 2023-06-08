Omaha Police investigating shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting death near 87th and F Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area around 7:30 a.m.

The victim was found down in a parking lot just east of the intersection, in front of a building that is home to several businesses.

Police spokesman Chris Gordon told 6 News that the shooting began inside All My Sons Moving & Storage and then continued outside into the parking lot.

The victim was an employee of the business. Officers were able to locate a person of interest in another part of the city. That person was being questioned.

Police blocked F Street between 84th and 87th Street while they investigated

