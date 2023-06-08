Omaha Police investigating drive-by shooting in North Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Omaha Police are on the scene of an apparent drive-by shooting in a North Omaha neighborhood.

Officers on the scene at 38th and Camden tell 6 News a 42-year-old male was grazed in the back with a bullet. The gunfire came from a car with several people inside.

The victim refused to be taken to the hospital. No word at this time on the suspect vehicle or anyone who was in it.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

