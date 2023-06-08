We are Local
Omaha Lancers Defenseman Tucker Shedd helps kids fight cancer

The latest from our Live at 10 newscast.
By Joe Nugent
Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lancers are hosting their main camp this week with more than 250 players battling for 25 spots. Returning Defenseman Tucker Shedd will without a doubt claim one of those spots. While this will be a third season for him in Omaha, his contribution extends far beyond the ice.

Tucker started The Mini Sticks Charitable Organization last offseason. Before each home game, he hosted a child who was fighting cancer showing them a behind-the-scenes experience on what it’s like to be a hockey player. Tucker started doing this because when he was a kid he watched his mom successfully fight two types of cancer.

More information can be found at https://theministicksco.org/.

