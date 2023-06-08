Omaha fire crews battle house fire in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a house blaze Wednesday evening in downtown Omaha.

Crews were dispatched to a home near 10th and Castelar Streets at 7:30 p.m. A neighbor had initially seen smoke from next door and called 911.

On arrival, crews found light smoke from the rear of a single-story single-family home. A working fire was declared in the basement but was extinguished within about 10 minutes.

The home was occupied, but the occupant nor their pet was home at the time.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Damage is estimated at $5,250.

