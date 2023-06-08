We are Local
Inmate missing from Omaha correctional facility

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha authorities need your help finding a missing inmate.

Seth Horstman, 37
Seth Horstman, 37(Nebraska Department of Corrections)

Seth Horstman was last seen at his job in the community Thursday morning and did not return to the Community Corrections Center-Omaha. His electronic marketing device was found in the parking lot of his workplace.

Horstman began his 21 to 32-year sentence in March of 2010 for robbery charges out of Douglas County. He has a parole hearing scheduled for October and a tentative release date in June of 2026.

Horstman, 37, is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 148 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Horstman’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Nebraska State Patrol.

