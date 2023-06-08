First responders rescue man caught in cardboard compacter at Lincoln recycling facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was injured after getting trapped in a cardboard compactor at a downtown Lincoln recycling facility Thursday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a trapped person at Green Quest Recycling near J Street and Rosa Parks Way at 12:45 p.m.

According to MJ Lierman, the LFR public information officer, a male worker was trying to dislodge something in the cardboard compactor when he fell 16 feet through the machine.

The power was then shut off and another worker attempted to help the man because he became pinned, MJ Lierman said.

LFR crews used rescue tools to get him out from the side of the machine, which took about 40 minutes. The entrapped person was conscious the whole time.

MJ Lierman said the man suffered a leg injury and was later transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

The machine the man was caught in makes bales of cardboard that are 1,500 pounds.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.