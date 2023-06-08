Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storm chances return Friday and over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cool and mainly dry Thursday, storm chances are back on track for Friday! The first half of the day is dry with increasing clouds and a warm up to the mid 80s. A few scattered showers and maybe a weaker thunderstorm will be possible in the early afternoon, mainly N of the Metro, before better storm chances get going later in the day. These develop to the NW of the Metro around 4 PM and travel SE. The best window for a storm in the Metro is between 5-7PM... They’ll quickly clear to the SE after that.

Friday PM storms (wowt)

Saturday will start off with breaks of sunshine and will be a cooler day with a high of 81... you’ll have to plan around rain chances if you have anything going on outdoors. They’re looking more likely with a spotty shower possible in the morning... better rain chances in the afternoon. Storms will fire up ahead of our next cold front around 3PM... best chances through 8PM. Showers and cloudy skies linger into Sunday AM but they clear up pretty early. Most are totally dry by 8AM with sunshine beginning to move in.

Saturday PM storms (wowt)

Sunday will be pleasant with a high of 75. We’ll stay cool through Monday and then gradually warm up through the week. Highs are near 90 by next Thursday and Friday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

