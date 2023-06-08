We are Local
Deadline approaching for Nebraska homestead exemption applications

(wmbf)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An important deadline is approaching for those who wish to apply for Nebraska’s Homestead Exemption program.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue’s Property Assessment Division requires that Form 458 must be filed with the county assessor on or before Friday, June 30. The exemption provides property tax relief by exempting all or a portion of the taxable value of one’s primary residence.

The state reimburses counties and other government divisions for the property tax dollars lost. A homestead exemption is available to property owners who are age 65 or over before January 1, 2023; those with certain qualifying disabilities; certain veterans with qualifying disabilities and their surviving spouses; and individuals with developmental disabilities.

Some of these are also subject to household income limitations and residency value requirements.

More information is available on the Nebraska Department of Revenue’s website.

