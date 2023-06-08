We are Local
Crash closes northwest Omaha intersection for the day

A traffic signal lays in the street after it was pulled down during a crash Thursday morning,...
A traffic signal lays in the street after it was pulled down during a crash Thursday morning, June 8, 2023, at 132nd and Fort streets.(Cornelio Polanco / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in northwest Omaha caused enough damage to the traffic signal there that the intersection was expected to remain closed Thursday while crews make repairs.

Omaha Public Works said the intersection at 132nd and Fort streets was closed at 9 a.m. following a vehicle accident that occurred there around 5:20 a.m.

The repairs were expected to take the whole day.

The crash knocked a power pole down, pulling powerlines and traffic signals down with it. No serious injuries were reported.

