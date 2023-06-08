We are Local
LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Bellevue dedicates street to honor fallen Kansas City officers

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Rusty Hike is dedicating a street to honor a fallen Kansas City Police officer and his K-9 officer, who were struck and killed in February while on patrol in an incident that also killed a pedestrian.

KCPD Officer James M. Muhlbauer and K9 Champ died Feb. 15.

Muhlbauer grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Bryan High School. The dedication was scheduled to take place south of 48th and Harrison streets.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

