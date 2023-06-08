We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

16-year-old drowns while trying to help child struggling on bodyboard, coroner says

Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.
Tre’Sean Snow, 16, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.(Matt Hardy/Pexels via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while trying to help a child at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, the coroner said.

According to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway, Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends.

Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help the child. Snow was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista woman who paid a contractor for a new shower she never got is now doing her own...
La Vista homeowner clashes with contractor, refuses to take down complaints for refund
From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, and Johnny Palermo. The three were arrested April 21,...
Judge decides three suspects in Omaha public corruption trial will remain in custody
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Authorities looking for hate crime suspect who set fire to rainbow flag at Omaha home
A hydrochloric acid leak kept Omaha fire crews busy Wednesday.
Hydrochloric acid spill forces Omaha businesses to shelter-in-place
Police identify suspects, officers involved in north Omaha shooting

Latest News

Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Bellevue dedicates street to honor fallen Kansas City officers
Roughly two dozen killer whales were spotted last month off the coast of San Francisco in an...
In unusual orca sighting, tour spots at least 20 killer whales off San Francisco
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Manchester Police Department shows Adam Montgomery,...
Father accused of killing Harmony Montgomery is convicted on unrelated gun charges
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court rules in favor of Black Alabama voters in unexpected defense of Voting Rights Act