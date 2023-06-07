West Broadway in Council Bluffs to close this weekend for bridge demolition
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The final demolition phase is near for a major thoroughfare in Council Bluffs.
West Broadway will be closed in both directions at Interstate 29 beginning Saturday, June 10 at 5 a.m. Work will continue weather permitting through Monday, June 12 at 5 a.m.
Work will continue through the entire duration of the closure, but Iowa Department of Transportation officials say the noisiest operations will be between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
This is part of a larger project to modernize and improve safety on about 18 miles of interstate through Council Bluffs.
