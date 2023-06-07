West Broadway in Council Bluffs to close this weekend for bridge demolition

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The final demolition phase is near for a major thoroughfare in Council Bluffs.

West Broadway will be closed in both directions at Interstate 29 beginning Saturday, June 10 at 5 a.m. Work will continue weather permitting through Monday, June 12 at 5 a.m.

The final closure for West Broadway is set for June 10-12, 2023 as part of an interstate improvement project in Council Bluffs. (Iowa DOT)

Work will continue through the entire duration of the closure, but Iowa Department of Transportation officials say the noisiest operations will be between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

This is part of a larger project to modernize and improve safety on about 18 miles of interstate through Council Bluffs.

