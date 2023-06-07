We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, CDC says

The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check...
The CDC said a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over, but consumers should still check for recalled bags.(Source: TWITTER, @CDCGOV, GENERAL MILLS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday that a salmonella outbreak linked to flour is over.

At least 14 people in 13 states were infected.

The outbreak was linked to Gold Medal-brand flour from a production facility in Kansas City, Missouri.

General Mills recalled four varieties of the flour in April when salmonella contamination was suspected.

CDC officials said that while the outbreak investigation has finished, people should still throw away or return any recalled bags of flour, and wash any containers used for storage.

For more information about the outbreak, visit the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Supreme Court vacates 2 Nebraska decisions on ‘home equity theft’
stock photo
Man arrested, missing Omaha woman found safe
Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen...
Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Omaha Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

Latest News

.
Man uses baby stroller to steal thousands of dollars worth of wine and champagne, Lincoln Police say
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain
6 News got a look inside the upgraded Pottawattamie County Jail.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff shows off upgrades to facility
Tupac Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame more than 25 years after his...
Tupac Shakur receives Walk of Fame star honor in the same month as birthday