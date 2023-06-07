Roadwork continuing to affect Omaha drivers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction season is well underway -- and the list of projects and restrictions continues to grow.

Dodge Street will have lane restrictions between 69th Street and 70th Avenue for island installation. This is for the removal of the left turn lane at 70th. This work begins today and will be in effect for eight days.

North 30th Street is restricted to one lane southbound between Read Street and Huntington Avenue for milling in the outside lane. This work begins today and will be in effect for three days.

Q Street will be restricted to one lane westbound between 144th Street and Walnut Grove Drive for street repair in the inside lane. This work began at Midnight Wednesday and will be in place for the next week.

Harney Street will be restricted to one lane eastbound at 24th Street for sewer repairs. This work began at Noon today and will remain in place until further notice.

The City of Omaha has an interactive map available for the latest information on road closures and restrictions.

