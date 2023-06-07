Nine animals killed in Omaha house fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine animals are dead after a house fire in Omaha.

The Omaha Fire Department responded to the scene near the area of 45th and Emmet Street late Tuesday night.

A working fire was declared, but quickly brought under control.

While searching the home, firefighters found six cats and three dogs dead.

According to fire officials, the homeowners were not home at the time and they do not know their whereabouts.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

