We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska Sen. Ricketts unveils Willa Cather statue at U.S. Capitol

A statue of Willa Cather, unveiled June 7, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
A statue of Willa Cather, unveiled June 7, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.(Office of Sen. Pete Ricketts)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts joined other members of Nebraska’s Congressional delegation Wednesday for the dedication of a new statue of a prominent Nebraska author.

A statue of Willa Cather now dons the U.S. Capitol as one of two statues representing Nebraska. It replaces a statue of J. Sterling Morton, the founder of Arbor Day.

“Willa Cather epitomizes Nebraska values we hold so dearly -- a focus on family, a love of learning, the power of our experiences to shape us, and optimism for the future,” Ricketts said following the dedication.

The other statue is dedicated to the Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, which was unveiled in 2019.

Cather’s statue is open to the public. Nebraskans visiting the nation’s capitol can contact Sen. Ricketts’s office to schedule a tour.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Supreme Court vacates 2 Nebraska decisions on ‘home equity theft’
stock photo
Man arrested, missing Omaha woman found safe
Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen...
Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Omaha Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

Latest News

Woman arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into Nebraska State Penitentiary
The business is owned by 45-year-old Kelli Lepler, of Grand Island. After a search warrant on...
Investigation into Grand Island headstone business reveals victims lost over $200,000
.
Man uses baby stroller to steal thousands of dollars worth of wine and champagne, Lincoln Police say
Security camera catches images of man stealing bicycle from front porch of Lincoln home.
Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Camera catches clear image of porch bicycle thief