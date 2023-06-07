Nebraska Sen. Ricketts unveils Willa Cather statue at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWT) - U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts joined other members of Nebraska’s Congressional delegation Wednesday for the dedication of a new statue of a prominent Nebraska author.

A statue of Willa Cather now dons the U.S. Capitol as one of two statues representing Nebraska. It replaces a statue of J. Sterling Morton, the founder of Arbor Day.

“Willa Cather epitomizes Nebraska values we hold so dearly -- a focus on family, a love of learning, the power of our experiences to shape us, and optimism for the future,” Ricketts said following the dedication.

The other statue is dedicated to the Ponca tribe Chief Standing Bear, which was unveiled in 2019.

Cather’s statue is open to the public. Nebraskans visiting the nation’s capitol can contact Sen. Ricketts’s office to schedule a tour.

