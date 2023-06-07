Man uses baby stroller to steal thousands of dollars worth of wine and champagne, Lincoln Police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man last week after they claim he used a baby stroller to steal $3,615 worth of wine and champagne from a liquor store.

Police said an employee of Wall to Wall Wine & Spirits near 27th and Superior Streets noticed a discrepancy in their inventory on May 27.

After reviewing security camera video, the employee told police he saw a man placing seven bottles of liquor in a baby stroller before leaving the store.

Police said the man returned the following day and stole two more bottles of wine.

Police contacted 34-year-old Christopher Rogers at his home on Sunday and arrested him for felony theft by shoplifting.

