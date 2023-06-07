We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man in critical condition after stabbing in west Lincoln

The Lincoln Police Department said a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday evening.
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a man is in critical condition after he was stabbed Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were dispatched to NW 12th and W. Bond Streets on a report of a stabbing. Once officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who said he had been stabbed by someone he didn’t know.

According to police, the victim had two stab wounds - one to his chest and one to his left arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or if you wish to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Supreme Court vacates 2 Nebraska decisions on ‘home equity theft’
stock photo
Man arrested, missing Omaha woman found safe
Concern is growing for the family and friends of one missing Omaha woman who hasn't been seen...
Concern grows for family of missing Omaha woman not heard from in 2 weeks
Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will travel through Nebraska for its Home Run Express Tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy Locomotive returns with Home Run Express Tour
Omaha Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

Latest News

WOWT tour with Emily Roehler
Tour the new home of 6 News WOWT
The man accused of shooting the mother of his child and killing her brother near a Blair school...
Blair murder suspect waives hearing; case appears headed to trial
The Council Bluffs man arrested in connection with a Blair murder will go to trial.
Elijah Logan headed to trial for Blair murder
Three of the four suspects in the Vinny Palermo corruption case have again been ordered to...
Three of four suspects in Vinny Palermo case to remain jailed until trial
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts is asking for help looking into the increase in expedition requests...
Ricketts calling for investigation into expediting of passports