Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Camera catches clear image of porch bicycle thief

By Bryan Shawver
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on video stealing a bicycle from the front porch of a Lincoln home.

The video was recorded May 24 around 4:30 a.m. outside a home in the area of N. 28th and Orchard Streets.

According to Lincoln Crime Stoppers, the man walked onto the porch of the house and took a silver Mongoose mountain bike.

Security camera catches images of man stealing bicycle from front porch of Lincoln home.
Security camera catches images of man stealing bicycle from front porch of Lincoln home.(Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

In a separate theft, police have released images from a doorbell camera of a white pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer later reported stolen.

The trailer had been used for construction and was parked on a street near Kooser Elementary School when it was stolen during the early morning of May 13, police said.

A camera captures a pickup truck hauling a construction trailer stolen from near Kooser...
A camera captures a pickup truck hauling a construction trailer stolen from near Kooser Elementary.(Rebecca Keller | Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The trailer, estimated at about $5,000, was loaded up with ladders and planks valued at around $17,000.

The pickup had a ladder rack on the back, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

A camera captures a pickup truck hauling a construction trailer stolen from near Kooser...
A camera captures a pickup truck hauling a construction trailer stolen from near Kooser Elementary.(Rebecca Keller | Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on either case should reach out to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (402) 475-3600.

