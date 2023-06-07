Lincoln Crime Stoppers: Camera catches clear image of porch bicycle thief

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are asking for help identifying a man caught on video stealing a bicycle from the front porch of a Lincoln home.

The video was recorded May 24 around 4:30 a.m. outside a home in the area of N. 28th and Orchard Streets.

According to Lincoln Crime Stoppers, the man walked onto the porch of the house and took a silver Mongoose mountain bike.

Security camera catches images of man stealing bicycle from front porch of Lincoln home. (Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

In a separate theft, police have released images from a doorbell camera of a white pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer later reported stolen.

The trailer had been used for construction and was parked on a street near Kooser Elementary School when it was stolen during the early morning of May 13, police said.

A camera captures a pickup truck hauling a construction trailer stolen from near Kooser Elementary. (Rebecca Keller | Lincoln Crime Stoppers)

The trailer, estimated at about $5,000, was loaded up with ladders and planks valued at around $17,000.

The pickup had a ladder rack on the back, according to Lincoln Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on either case should reach out to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone at (402) 475-3600.

