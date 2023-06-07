Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announces traveling office hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley’s staff will hold traveling office hours in 19 counties through the month of June.

Iowans seeking assistance regarding personal issues with federal agencies or wishing to share opinions on foreign policy may stop by during the scheduled hours.

Grassley will be represented by his regional directors: Laney Feight of Des Moines; Jonathan Bladt of Council Bluffs; Jacob Bossman of Sioux City; and Matt Rector of Waterloo. Sen. Grassley himself will not be in attendance.

Meetings are scheduled to be held at the following:

Thursday, June 15, 10 to 11 a.m. -- Taylor County residents can stop by the Lenox Chamber of Commerce at 200 South Main Street.

Friday, June 16, 10 to 11 a.m. -- Pottawattamie County residents can visit the Council Bluffs Public Library, 2nd Floor Conference Room E, at 400 Willow Avenue.

Friday, June 16, 1 to 2 p.m. -- Pottawattamie County residents can visit Oakland City Hall at 614 Dr. Van Zee Road.

Tuesday, June 20, 10 to 11 a.m. -- Crawford County residents can stop at the county courthouse at 1202 Broadway in Denison.

Wednesday, June 21, 10 to 11 a.m. -- Montgomery County residents can stop by Red Oak City Hall at 601 North 6th Street.

Assistance can also be requested through Grassley’s website.

