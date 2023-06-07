We are Local
Increasing cloud cover Wednesday with spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday starts off with sunshine in place with temperatures rising up to near 90 degrees by the afternoon.

However, cloud cover will be increasing as a cold front swings into the area from the east.

This will bring us the chance for some spotty storms in the afternoon and evening.

While not a widespread threat, a storm or two could get strong enough to contain some gusty winds and perhaps some hail around the evening commute.

Severe Chance Wednesday PM
Severe Chance Wednesday PM(WOWT)

A few showers or thunderstorms could last into the early hours of our Thursday morning before the activity leaves our area.

Thursday will be slightly cooler with mid 80s expected for highs.

After a bit of a break, mugginess levels will increase again for Friday and Saturday.

A few isolated storms will be possible west of the metro on Friday but a better chance for storms for more of the area comes on Saturday.

Rain Chances Beyond Today
Rain Chances Beyond Today(WOWT)

This will be with another front which will cool us down into the upper 70s for highs on Sunday.

Next week starts off dry and comfortable with temperatures rising some as the week goes on.

